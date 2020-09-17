Bangladesh protests India’s ban on onion exports

Unannounced ban on export of onions goes against bilateral commercial understandings, Bangladesh conveyed to India in a diplomatic note sent on Wednesday. Diplomatic sources have said the note was handed over to the High Commission in Dhaka.
“The letter sent to India has said the sudden change in the Indian policy has caused grave anxiety to Bangladesh because the issue has impacted supply of daily items in the national market,” leading Dhaka daily Prothom Alo has said citing government sources.
The Foreign Ministry issued the note after India banned export of onions on September 14. Onion prices have surged past Taka 200. Dhaka has urged Delhi to resume supply at the earliest so that the domestic crisis could be addressed.
The Commerce Secretaries met during January 15-16 when Bangladesh had urged India not to stop agricultural exports without prior announcement. A similar crisis had erupted last autumn when India had stopped export of onions to Bangladesh. The subsequent surge in prices in Dhaka’s markets had prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take up the issue with the Indian side during her October visit to Delhi. The onion crisis of 2019 had left a strong impact on ties as it prompted it to import onions from Pakistan after a gap of almost 15 years.
According to available information, many trucks carrying onions are stranded near the Bangla border because of the Indian decision to stop the export.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath