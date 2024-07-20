Bangladesh protests: A total of 978 Indian students returned

The India High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are taking efforts for the safer return of Indian nationals, following the recent violent protests in Bangladesh.

As of now, a total of 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

“The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh,” a latest update from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, with regard to the evacuation of Indians from Bangladesh.

At least 105 people have been killed in this week’s violent student protests against quotas for government jobs in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh TV goes off air as anti-quota protesters set fire to TV station; mobile internet blocked

Indian High Commission and relevant departments in the MEA are tracking the development and said, “We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals.”

On July 19, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that at least 15,000 Indian nationals were currently in Bangladesh and urged family members to track updates from Indian officials. “We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh,” said Mr. Jaiswal.

