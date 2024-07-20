GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh protests: A total of 978 Indian students returned

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka and other Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh, as per the latest update from MEA.

Published - July 20, 2024 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students arrive in India from Bangladesh after immigration clearance amid a countrywide protest, on July 20.

Students arrive in India from Bangladesh after immigration clearance amid a countrywide protest, on July 20. | Photo Credit: ANI

The India High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are taking efforts for the safer return of Indian nationals, following the recent violent protests in Bangladesh

As of now, a total of 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

Bangladesh imposes nationwide curfew as deadly protests over government jobs escalate

“The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh,” a latest update from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, with regard to the evacuation of Indians from Bangladesh.

At least 105 people have been killed in this week’s violent student protests against quotas for government jobs in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh TV goes off air as anti-quota protesters set fire to TV station; mobile internet blocked

Indian High Commission and relevant departments in the MEA are tracking the development and said, “We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals.”

On July 19, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that at least 15,000 Indian nationals were currently in Bangladesh and urged family members to track updates from Indian officials. “We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh,” said Mr. Jaiswal.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / politics / national politics / riots

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.