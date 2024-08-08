GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh political turmoil: Efforts are being made to create unrest in India, says RSS women’s body

The head of the RSS women’s wing says Hindu temples are being vandalised and Hindu girls kidnapped in Bangladesh; urges Hindu society to be vigilant and united in combating anti-India forces

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantha Kumari. File

Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Shantha Kumari. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), said on Thursday that efforts are being made to create confusion and instability in India against the backdrop of the prevailing turmoil in Bangladesh.

In a video message, the organisation’s chief, Shantha Kumari — popularly known as Shanta Akka — called upon the Hindu society to remain vigilant and united to thwart any such moves.

‘Hindus facing cruelty’

“Bangladesh has removed a democratically elected government and Hindus are being subjected to cruelty in the country since then,” Ms. Kumari said, adding that Hindu temples are being vandalised and Hindu girls being kidnapped in Bangladesh.

“In India too, confusion is being created in the minds of the young generation which is aimed at creating unrest in the society,” the Sevika Samiti chief said. She urged the Hindu society to take on such anti-India forces while remaining united and vigilant.

Hundreds of people were killed in Bangladesh in incidents of violence that erupted after anti-quota protests led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka earlier this week. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who will now head the interim government in the country, has promised to ensure safety to all its citizens. 

