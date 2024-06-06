Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina expected to attend swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on June 7 to join the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term, her aide said on June 6.

Ms. Hasina on June 5 had a phone conversation with Mr. Modi, who invited her to attend his swearing-in ceremony which she accepted, diplomatic sources said.

Prime Minister Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4 pm on June 7 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, her speech writer M Nazrul Islam was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS.

Ms. Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate the Prime Minister, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

In January, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Ms. Hasina for securing a record fourth straight term in office.

The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on June 5.

They acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others, it added.

Top leaders of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are also likely to attend Mr. Modi's oath-taking ceremony.