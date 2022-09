Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on four-day visit

Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State, Railways and Textiles, at Palam International Airport in New Delhi. The Bangladesh premier is on a four-day visit to India | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in India on a four-day state visit to meet the country's top leadership to further cement the multifaceted relationship and ink at least seven bilateral agreements in areas like water management, railway and science and technology.

A VVIP flight of state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage took off from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Ms. Hasina landed at Palam International Airport in New Delhi.

“This is a state visit and she (Hasina) is going to Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen told a media briefing on Sunday.

Range of issues to discuss with PM Modi

Mr. Momen said issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks between Ms. Hasina and Mr. Modi.

Mr. Momen, who is also accompanying Hasina to India, said the agreements expected to be inked during the visit would be on water management, railway, science and technology, and information and broadcasting.

“After the (signing) ceremony honourable prime ministers of the two countries will issue a joint statement," he said.

The Foreign Minister said Dhaka expects that the high-level visit would be very successful to “help achieve our goals".

First visit in 3 years

This will be Ms. Hasina's first visit to India since 2019. Her delegation comprises Foreign Minister Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A. K. M. Mozammel Haq and Mashiur A. K. M. Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the Prime Minister.

The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, said the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

During her visit, Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart.