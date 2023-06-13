ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh PM sends 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to Mamata Banerjee

June 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Kolkata

As part of its ‘mango diplomacy’, the gift comes amidst a crucial election in Bangladesh later this year

PTI

Ms. Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast | File | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gifts ‘Amrapali’ mangoes to Assam CM Himanta

"Mangoes comprising the Himsagar and Langra variants have been sent to Ms. Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes," an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here said on June 12.

Ms. Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast. Last year, she sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US