HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh PM sends 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to Mamata Banerjee

As part of its ‘mango diplomacy’, the gift comes amidst a crucial election in Bangladesh later this year

June 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Ms. Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast | File

Ms. Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast | File | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, officials said.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gifts ‘Amrapali’ mangoes to Assam CM Himanta

"Mangoes comprising the Himsagar and Langra variants have been sent to Ms. Banerjee, as part of diplomatic efforts. Last year, too, we had sent mangoes," an official in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here said on June 12.

Ms. Hasina has also sent mangoes to all the Chief Ministers of the Northeast. Last year, she sent mangoes as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.