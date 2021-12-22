Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing in Malda

Kolkata:

22 December 2021 17:22 IST

BSF says jawan was attacked in a smuggling incident along the international border in West Bengal

A Bangladeshi national was killed along the international border in West Bengal’s Malda district when Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire to thwart smuggling along the border. A press statement by the BSF said that a jawan posted at a border outpost in the Nawada area was attacked by a group of smugglers.

A press statement by South Bengal Frontier of the BSF said: “The jawan first tried to stop and drive away the smugglers by lobbing non-lethal stun grenade but it had no effect on group of smugglers. In the end, for the sake of self-defense and protection of life and property, he was compelled to fire with his personal weapon, due to which a Bangladeshi smuggler got injured near the fence.”

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and the injured person was taken to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Ibrahim (24), a resident of Chapainwabganj under the Shivganj police station. According to the communication from the BSF, during the search of the area, 197 bottles of Phensedyl, and one mobile and two iron rods, were recovered from the spot.

The BSF also lodged a protest note with the Border Guards Bangladesh, pointing out that the residence of the person who was killed was 6 km from the International Boundary in Bangladesh but he was found 200 meters inside the Indian territory at midnight.

The development comes at a time when the Union Home Ministry through a notification has extended the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km. Some States, including West Bengal, have not opposed the notification but passed a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Union government to withdraw the order.

Three persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were killed along the international border on November 12 in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, when BSF personnel opened fire to prevent an attempt of cattle smuggling.

West Bengal shares a 2,216 km-long border with Bangladesh, which are manned by three frontiers of the BSF.