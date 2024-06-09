GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh MP murder: Bengal CID begins questioning key suspect arrested from Nepal

Published - June 09, 2024 11:52 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
An accused who was arrested in connection with the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar being produced at a local court, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district. File

An accused who was arrested in connection with the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar being produced at a local court, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal CID on June 9 began questioning Mohammad Siyam Hussain, who was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India, in connection with the agency’s probe into the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, a senior official said.

Mr. Hussain was also taken to the flat in New Town area near Kolkata where Anar was last seen on May 12, to assist the CID in tracing the body parts of the Bangladeshi politician, and the tools used to commit the crime, he said. A key suspect in the case, Mr. Hussain was arrested by the Nepal Police and extradited to India on June 7.

“We are questioning Hussain. He was also taken to the New Town flat and nearby areas to look for the Bangladesh MP’s body parts. He will assist us in tracing the murder tools as well,” the CID officer said.

Butcher held for killing Bangladesh MP sent to 12-day police custody

Mr. Hussain was brought to West Bengal on June 8 evening and sent to 14-day custody of the CID by a local court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

Efforts to locate the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, have been underway since Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had been staying at Biswas’ residence upon his arrival.

In his complaint, Mr. Biswas mentioned that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor’s appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and was expected back home for dinner. However, Anar’s disappearance prompted Mr. Biswas to file a police complaint.

