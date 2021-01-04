Bangladesh military unit to take part in Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI

04 January 2021

122-member team to join parade on 50th anniversary of 1971 liberation war.

A 122 member triservice contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will participate in the Republic Day parade this year, a defence source said. This coincides with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh.

“The contingent is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on January 12 and will depart on January 30. Upon arrival, the contingent will be quarantined till January 19,” the source said. The contingent includes a marching contingent and a military band.

Indian Air Force (IAF) planes will ferry the contingent to and from Bangladesh. The contingent will be carrying their own ceremonial rifles and the personnel will be in their combat dress during the march past, a second source said.

The contingent will also be visiting places of historical significance in Agra and Ajmer on January 28 and 29 before their departure.

It has been learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has requested the Bangladesh side to include personnel from the Army Units which took part in the Liberation War, in the visiting contingent. India and Bangladesh have planned a series of events through the year to mark the 50th anniversary.

In 2018, the French Army became the first foreign contingent to take part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath.

Shorter parade

Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation and restrictions, the parade this year will terminate at national stadium in front of the National War memorial instead of going the full distance to Red Fort, a sources said. The size of the marching contingents too has been reduced from 114 to 96.

In addition, only 25,000 visitors will be allowed to witness the parade compared to over one lakh usually. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed.