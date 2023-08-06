HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh-India relation written in blood: Information Minister Hasan Mahmood

BJP invites five-member Awami League delegation that includes two ministers to visit India

August 06, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Bangladesh’s relation with India is not comparable to any other bilateral ties, Dhaka’s Information Minister Hasan Mahmood told The Hindu on Saturday. 

Bangladesh’s relation with India is not comparable to any other bilateral ties, Dhaka’s Information Minister Hasan Mahmood told The Hindu on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh’s relation with India is not comparable to any other bilateral ties, Dhaka’s Information Minister Hasan Mahmood told The Hindu on Saturday. Mr Mahmood’s remarks came hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced that he and four other leading members of the Awami League will be visiting India from August 6 to 9 as part of “KNOW BJP” initiative for external outreach of the party.

“Bangladesh-India relation is not comparable to any other bilateral relation that Bangladesh has with other countries as our relation is written in blood. Our visit is a constructive gesture from the BJP to the Awami League,” Mr. Mahmood said, speaking over the phone. He had recently hit the headlines on July 28 after declaring that any setback to the Awami League in the upcoming election in Bangladesh could hit the country’s ties with India.

Besides Mr. Mahmood, the delegation will include Md. Abdur Razzak, Minister of Agriculture and Presidium Member of Awami League; Aroma Dutta, MP; Sujit Roy Nandi, Organising Secretary; and Prof Merina Jahan, MP. The visiting delegation will land here on Sunday evening and will meet BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday.

Mr. Razzak and Mr. Mahmood are expected to meet their counterparts — Anurag Thakur and Narendra Singh Tomar. Besides, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are also expected to meet the visiting delegation. “We may spend some time outside Delhi to witness some projects that are being run by the Government of PM Modi,” Mr. Mahmood said.

Mr. Razzak is the senior-most member of the delegation and hails from Tangail, which is known for its textile. He is a celebrated freedom fighter, noted for his role in the 1971 War of Liberation.

Ms. Dutta, who hails from Comilla, is the granddaughter of Dhirendranath Datta, a member of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly who demanded Bengali as the state language of Pakistan. Dhirendranath Datta was killed in Operation Searchlight launched on March 25-26, 1971 by the Pakistan military in Dhaka and other parts of the then East Pakistan.

Mr. Mahmood, who hails from Chittagong, came into political prominence after defeating opposition BNP’s Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, who was also accused of war crimes in Chittagong during the 1971 war. Chowdhury was executed in Dhaka in 2015.

Mr. Nandi hails from Chandpur, the river port famous for high-quality hilsas. They are scheduled to return to Dhaka on August 9.

Related Topics

India-Bangladesh / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.