National

Bangladesh Home Minister to visit India on August 7

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@asaduzzaman_mp

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@asaduzzaman_mp  

more-in

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will hold talks with Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation issues

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold bilateral talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to flag issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said.

This will be the first interaction that Mr. Shah will have with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country’s Home Minister two months ago.

Mr. Khan will have bilateral talks with the Home Minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI on July 21.

Mr. Shah is known to have a tough stand on the issue of unabated illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed in Mr. Shah’s dialogue with Mr. Khan.

Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may also figure in the talks.

The delegation-level talks will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh.

During the delegation-level dialogue, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, another official said.

India shares a 4,096 km-long border with Bangladesh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Bangladesh
India-Bangladesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 10:19:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bangladesh-home-minister-to-visit-india-on-august-7/article28626623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY