Bangladesh greets Mamata Banerjee on byelection victory

04 October 2021 22:39 IST

Dhaka also conveys greetings to Chief Minister on occasion of forthcoming Sharadiya Durga puja

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A.K. Abdul Momen on Monday greeted Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the bypoll. The message came days after Bangladesh released 2,000 tonnes of hilsa fish for the Durga puja season in West Bengal.

“Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen congratulated Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory in the byelection. He also conveyed his greetings to the Chief Minister on the occasion of the forthcoming Sharadiya Durga puja,” said the Foreign Ministry in an announcement.

The role of West Bengal is key in finalising the Teesta waters agreement which is a core demand of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also greeted Ms. Banerjee when the Trinamool Congress won the Assembly election.

It is widely believed that the political problems between West Bengal and the Central leadership of India have stalled the Teesta agreement but Ms. Banerjee has maintained her personal rapport with the leaders in Bangladesh.