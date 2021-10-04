National

Bangladesh greets Mamata Banerjee on byelection victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A.K. Abdul Momen on Monday greeted Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the bypoll. The message came days after Bangladesh released 2,000 tonnes of hilsa fish for the Durga puja season in West Bengal.

“Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen congratulated Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory in the byelection. He also conveyed his greetings to the Chief Minister on the occasion of the forthcoming Sharadiya Durga puja,” said the Foreign Ministry in an announcement.

The role of West Bengal is key in finalising the Teesta waters agreement which is a core demand of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also greeted Ms. Banerjee when the Trinamool Congress won the Assembly election.

It is widely believed that the political problems between West Bengal and the Central leadership of India have stalled the Teesta agreement but Ms. Banerjee has maintained her personal rapport with the leaders in Bangladesh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2021 10:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bangladesh-greets-mamata-banerjee-on-byelection-victory/article36830331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY