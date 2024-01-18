Bangladesh Foreign Minister to visit India in February

January 18, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Hasan Mahmud is expected to visit India for three-days from February 7 in what will be his first visit abroad since taking charge. The minister earlier visited India as Information Minister in the Sheikh Hasina government.

“It’s likely to be a three-day visit,” he told media persons in Dhaka on Thursday. He said the agenda is being worked on and that the visit follows an invitation by his counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Mr. Jaishankar earlier congratulated Mr. Mahmud after he was appointed saying, “Look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Bangladesh Maitri.” Responding to the congratulatory remarks posted on X, Mr. Mahmud said, “Thank you very much. I look forward to working together.” The new minister was earlier met by the Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.

India key to stability

Mr. Mahmud was part of an Awami League delegation that visited New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s arrival for the G20 summit last September. The delegation was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Know the BJP” initiative. Apart from Hasan Mahmud, the delegation also included then Agriculture Minister Abdul Razzaque, Awami League organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and two others. He hit the headlines by suggesting that India’s role was important to ensure political stability in Bangladesh. Speaking at the Press Club of India in November 2022, Mr. Mahmud had said, “Political stability is one of the most essential pre-conditions for prosperity. I strongly believe that to maintain political stability in Bangladesh, regional stability is also important. I would register my thanks (to India). By maintaining regional stability and thereby political stability in Bangladesh, India has played a role.”

His appointment as foreign minister was a surprise to observers of Bangladesh politics as the post has been interpreted as a significant elevation of his stature within the Awami League government of PM Hasina. The previous foreign minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen and deputy foreign minister Shahriar Alam were dropped from the list. Hasan Mahmud who hails from Chittagong in the southeast of Bangladesh has seen a steady rise in his public profile over the past two decades.

Starting with the student wing of the Awami League in the late 1970s, Mr. Mahmud was chosen as political and parliamentary affairs adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her first term from 1996-2001. He subsequently was special assistant to Ms. Hasina when she served as leader of the opposition. Mr. Mahmud began his ministerial journey in 2009 when he was placed in charge of forest and environment. Mr. Mahmud is known as being accessible and is known to have considerable support in Chittagong.