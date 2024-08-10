Bangladesh crisis: BSF on high alert along border in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said that the Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been closed since Monday (August 5, 2024) and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed.

"We are on high alert and are ensuring that no incident of violence takes place. The BSF is on high alert. The Integrated Check Post (ICP) has been closed since Monday and not just import-export, even the movement of people is closed. An Army company has come, they are camping with the BSF to provide additional security... Since last week, no Indian student or Indian citizen has come to this side," Mr. Yadav told ANI.

In Assam, four districts — Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara — share their border with Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee, led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

The Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command, is the chairman of the five-member Committee. In a letter dated on August 9, Under Secretary to the Government of India Smitha Viju said, "It has been decided to constitute a Committee consisting of the following members for the above-mentioned subject a) ADG, BSF, Eastern Command as the Chairman, b) IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, C) IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, d) Member (Planning and Development), LPAI and e. Secretary, LPAI.

"The office memorandum further stated that the above committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from the position of Prime Minister on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests.

The protests erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.The unrest intensified after students opposed a new policy allocating government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, leading to violence, including attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.

