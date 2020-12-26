Bangladesh convict held in India

NEW DELHI

26 December 2020 22:00 IST

A 40-year-old man from Bangladesh, who had been sentenced to death and was living in India illegally, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said the man, identified as Masum, a resident of Bagirhat in Bangladesh who was living in India since 2010, was involved in many criminal cases.

Police said that the accused and his associates kidnapped a man from his shop in 2005 and killed him later. In 2013, they were sentenced to death after being declared guilty of the crime. Police said he had come to India in 2010 through a broker and started living in Bengaluru where he got married and started a successful scrap business. “Some persons known to him reside in Seemapuri and Sangam Vihar in Delhi whom he used to come to meet,” Mr. Singh said.

Advertising

Advertising