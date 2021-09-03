Bangabandhu Media Centre to be inaugurated at Press Club of India

NEW DELHI:

03 September 2021 05:43 IST

The Press Club of India here will soon have a media centre named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founder of Bangladesh. The initiative coincides with the ‘Mujib Barsho’ centenary celebrations currently underway in Bangladesh and India.

The Bangabandhu Media Centre, equipped with digital facilities and an exhibition hall, will be set up at the first floor of the Press Club building on Raisina Road.

Advertising

Advertising

The facility is likely to be inaugurated by the Information and Broadcasting Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Hasan Mahmud, who will be visiting Delhi during September 5-8. Earlier, the Government of Bangladesh, in view of the pandemic, had extended the Mujib Barsho events from March26, 2021 to December 16, 2021.