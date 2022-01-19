Ban on regular international flights extended till Feb. 28

NEW DELHI

19 January 2022 23:03 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled or regular international flights till February 28. However, international flights operating under bubble agreements (with 35 countries) will continue. The ban will not apply to international all-cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA. Scheduled or regular international flights to and from the country have been suspended since March 22, 2020 due to the pandemic.

