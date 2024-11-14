ADVERTISEMENT

Ban Modi, Shah from Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll campaign: Congress to EC

Updated - November 14, 2024 10:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the complaint on behalf of his party, termed the BJP’s campaign “divisive, false, and malicious“.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and party leader Pawan Khera. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and has demanded a ban on the two leaders for the remainder of the election campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The complaint accused Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah of levelling “false allegations” against the Congress’s present and past leadership, accusing them of being opposed to the interests of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes.

The Congress has demanded that criminal cases be registered against “individuals involved in the BJP’s blatantly violative electoral campaign”.

Also Read: No Muslim quota even if your fourth generation comes, Amit Shah tells Rahul Gandhi

The party, in its memorandum to the poll panel, said that both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah have falsely blamed the Congress of “actively promoting infighting” in these three communities. The party has submitted transcripts of all the “objectionable” comments to the panel.

“To allow Shri Narendra Modi and the BJP to continue to make these elections about caste is ultimately a disservice to the electorate. Real issues such as social economic justice, developments in public infrastructure and job creation have been relegated to the background,” the complaint said.

The party said that Article 324 of the Constitution empowers the EC to “arrive at solutions to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is not compromised.”

