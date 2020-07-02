Ban access to Chinese media: INS

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has slammed China’s action of restricting access to Indian newspapers and media websites, and urged the Indian government to take steps to ban access to Chinese media in the country.

INS president Shailesh Gupta, on behalf of its members, said the action of the Chinese government to restrict access to Indian newspapers and media websites is uncalled for.

He said even the access through VPN (Virtual Private Network) servers had been blocked. “Gupta strongly urges the government of India to expeditiously take steps to ban all kinds of access to Chinese media in India and call off collaborations/investments made by Chinese in Indian media companies with immediate effect,” the INS statement said.