Bamboo clusters soon in 3 Jammu districts

Bamboo clusters in J&K to employ 25,000 people
The J&K administration is setting up three bamboo clusters in the Jammu region’s three districts, with the aim of generating employment for 25,000 people.
An official said the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) for Bamboo Entrepreneurship and Bamboo Infrastructure Development had signed a memorandum of understanding.
The bamboo clusters would be set up in Jammu, Katra and Samba districts. The focus would be on bamboo basketry, agarbatti and bamboo charcoal. “It will generate employment for 25000 people,” the official said.
Officials said a Mega Bamboo Industrial Park at Ghati, near Jammu, and a Bamboo Technology Training Centre would also come up in the region within two years of the allotment of land by the UT of J&K administration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath