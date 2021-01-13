National

Bamboo clusters soon in 3 Jammu districts

Bamboo clusters in J&K to employ 25,000 people

The J&K administration is setting up three bamboo clusters in the Jammu region’s three districts, with the aim of generating employment for 25,000 people.

An official said the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) for Bamboo Entrepreneurship and Bamboo Infrastructure Development had signed a memorandum of understanding.

The bamboo clusters would be set up in Jammu, Katra and Samba districts. The focus would be on bamboo basketry, agarbatti and bamboo charcoal. “It will generate employment for 25000 people,” the official said.

Officials said a Mega Bamboo Industrial Park at Ghati, near Jammu, and a Bamboo Technology Training Centre would also come up in the region within two years of the allotment of land by the UT of J&K administration.

