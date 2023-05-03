Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea | Supreme Court leaves it to Centre

May 03, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. did not intervene in a plea by Balwant Singh Rajoana to commute his death penalty to life sentence for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Instead, the court left it to the government to consider his mercy petition at a time “it deems necessary”.

Rajoana has been on death row since 2007. His mercy petition has been pending since 2012.

“We have noted the stand of the Ministry of Home Affairs to defer the decision on the mercy petition. It actually amounts to a decision declining to grant the same for the present. We have directed the competent authority to deal with the mercy petition as and when they deem necessary and take a further decision,” the court said in its judgment.

Rajoana’s plea for mercy has been hanging in limbo despite the government having decided in 2019 to spare his life in commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In his petition to the Supreme Court from his jail cell, he said his repeated pleas to the government about the fate of the mercy plea was met with silence. He had called the delay “inexplicable”.

In a hearing in 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had specifically drawn the court’s attention to the gravity of the facts in the case while highlighting that Rajoana was “accused of the killing of a former Punjab Chief Minister”. He had said there were charges of involvement of Khalistani elements in the crime. He had said that appeals of other co-accused were pending in the apex court.

The court had, in earlier hearings, said the law was settled that once the government decided to recommend Presidential pardon for a condemned man, the pendency of appeals in the Supreme Court of his co-accused cannot delay the process initiated under Article 72 ([Presidential pardon] of the Constitution.