Ballia man booked for morphing U.P. CM Adityanath's picture

December 10, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Ballia (U.P.)

PTI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against a local leader in this district for allegedly morphing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s face out of a picture and posting it on social media.

Bairia SHO Dharam Veer Singh said a case has been registered against Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Karn Chhapra village in the Dokati Thana area, who claims to belong to the BJP.

A complaint on this issue was lodged by another local Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh said a photograph of Mr. Adityanath receiving a file from Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was published in the media.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh edited the picture, removed the Chief Minister and replaced it with a photograph of himself alongside the Chief Secretary. He then posted the morphed picture on Facebook on November 22, Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh said.

Mr. Dhananjay Kumar Singh submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police, who ordered an investigation on December 7 after registering the case.

The police are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

