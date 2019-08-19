National

Balesh Sharma steps down as CEO of Vodafone Idea; Ravinder Takkar to take over

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on August 19 said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group’s representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

“The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma’s request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course,” the statement added.

