Balasaheb would have been proud to see country’s progress under PM Modi: Shinde  

February 17, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena-BJP government has done a good job, be it the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or the revoking of Article 370, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday in his concluding remarks at the two-day convention of Shiv Sena in Kolhapur.

Addressing party workers, Mr. Shinde said that Balasaheb Thackeray would have been proud to see the progress the country was making under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ”Balasaheb would have praised the Prime Minister if he were among us today as Shiv Sena chief,” he said.

When Balasaheb was alive ‘Matoshree’ (the residence of the Thackeray family) used to be a holy temple, he said. “Now it is just a gloomy mansion from where only accusations and curses can be heard, releasing only negative energy. One must be aware that those living in Matoshree wear an innocent face, but they are not so in real life,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his hour-long speech, Mr. Shinde hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said, “The people of Maharashtra and Prime Minister Modi were doubly duped. They contested 2019 elections in alliance with BJP but formed the government with Congress and NCP. This is like marrying one person, honeymooning with another and making a family with someone else.”

The CM said, “Forging Maha Vikas Aghadi was his [Mr. Thackeray’s] silent dream and his lust for power since 2004 was fulfilled with him becoming CM. Whereas I never lusted for power and position. All I needed was love and respect which I never received from them.”

Calling himself a people’s person, he added, “To me every person is equal in our party. We are all ‘Shiv Sainiks’, there is no hierarchy of a ‘slave’ and a ‘boss’. My relationship with people works as an energy drink for me that keeps me going.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.