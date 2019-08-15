Balakot strike was to prevent another Pulwama: Rajnath

India carried out air strikes on a terrorist training camp at Balakot in Pakistan before it could plan another Pulwama-like attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

“Our neighbour is continuously keeping a sinister eye on Jammu and Kashmir. It sends terrorists into our territory and disturbs peace in the Valley,” the Defence Minister said in his customary address to the armed forces on the eve of Independence Day. Referring to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed, he said, “Our armed forces hit back by destroying the terror launch pads with air strikes across the border in Pakistan before it could plan another Pulwama-like attack.”

On the anti-satellite (ASAT) test conducted early this year, Mr. Singh said it was done as in the new and emerging world, the battlefield was not only limited to land, air and sea but would also spread to space and cyberspace. “India has to be ready for any eventuality keeping pace with technological advancements in the area,” he said.

“However, let me reiterate that the defence policy is for peace and stability at regional, continental and global level.”

On the welfare of the military personnel, Mr. Singh said he had “restored ‘ration in kind’ for the officers of the three armed forces posted in peace areas since June.”

Now, all officers including those in peace station would get them, he said. The jawans were getting rations in all stations.