GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bajrang Punia urges Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

Wrestling action has come to a standstill for the last several months owing to the turmoil within the fraternity following the grapplers’ protests against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

December 30, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 65 kg - Medal Ceremony - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 5, 2022 Gold Medallist India's Bajrang Punia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 65 kg - Medal Ceremony - Coventry Arena, Coventry, Britain - August 5, 2022 Gold Medallist India's Bajrang Punia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday urged the Sports Ministry to restart the wrestling activities in the country with just seven months remaining for next year’s Paris Games, and said no one seemed to have taken the preparations for the quadrennial showpiece seriously.

Wrestling action has come to a standstill for the last several months owing to the turmoil within the fraternity following the grapplers’ protests against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Even the election of a new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) committee could not restore normalcy as the Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led panel citing the violation of its own constitution in announcing the national U-15 and U-20 Championships.

Wrestling activities have come to a standstill for the last several months. Neither has any nationals been held nor have any camps been organised to prepare the players (for Paris Olympics)," Punia wrote on his 'X' account.

Mr. Punia, who had decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, further said the preparation for the Olympics needed urgent attention.

“There is an Olympic Games after seven months but no one seems serious about it. Wrestling has given four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics,” he said.

Mr. Punia, a 65kg freestyle bronze winner in Tokyo Olympics, said the officials should keep in mind the players’ future.

"So, I request the Sports Ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved,” he added.

In the recent days, a slew of protest measures from the grapplers took the centre stage as Sakshi Malik decided to retire from wrestling while Vinesh Phogat decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.