Bail pleas should not be adjourned indefinitely: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it loud and clear that courts should not indefinitely adjourn bail applications while hearing a plea filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on allegations of money laundering in May 2022.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for the Aam Aadmi Party leader, said the Delhi High Court had adjourned his bail for six weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It goes without saying that bail prayers are not to be indefinitely adjourned and therefore, we hope and trust that the High Court shall take its own call in the matter,” the Supreme Court observed in an order on Tuesday.

The court recorded this observation on its order after Mr. Singhvi urged that the High Court decide the bail plea on July 9, the date of hearing fixed by it.

The apex court, however, refused Mr. Singhvi’s plea to tag Mr. Jain’s petition with a matter pending before a three-judge Bench

“Dr. Singhvi submits that the question of law which would govern the decision of the High Court is engaging attention of a three-judge Bench of this court… We do not find any merit in the submission because the High Court can decide the matter on its own merits, and if the petitioner is aggrieved by the order of the High Court, he can always challenge the order before this court,” the Supreme Court recorded in its order disposing of the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.