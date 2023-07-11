Bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar’s wife dismissed

July 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on July 11 dismissed the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a ₹200 crore extortion case.

Besides Ms. Paulose, Justice D.K. Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj in the case.

Ms. Paulose had sought bail submitting that most of the offences for which she has been booked by the police are bailable and claimed that she has no direct connection with the main accused, that is, her husband Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Her counsel has said Ms. Paulose was entitled to bail being a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bail plea was opposed by the counsel appearing for the police who had said it was a serious case where Mr. Chandrashekar has been accused of making calls from jail by impersonating high dignitaries and that there was a clear-cut conspiracy between Ms. Paulose and her husband.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Mr. Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Mr. Chandrasekhar and Ms. Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.

The police has also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

The Delhi Police had alleged that Ms. Paulose and Mr. Chandrashekar along with others used hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT