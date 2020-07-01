Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of deities, held in Puri

The Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the deities to the Puri Jagannath temple after the annual Rath Yatra, was celebrated in absence of devotees in the pilgrimage town of Puri on Wednesday.

Idols of deities — Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra — were ceremoniously installed in three majestic chariots parked outside Mausi Maa temple. In accordance with rituals, the deities return from their aunt’s abode on the ninth day of the Rath Yatra.

This year, uncertainties had loomed large over the observation of the Rath Yatra. First, the Supreme Court had refused to allow Rath Yatras anywhere in Odisha, stating that it would lead to large gatherings of devotees, which is not desirable in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, as many as 16 intervention applications seeking modification in the June 18 order of the Supreme Court were filed. The apex court then allowed the Rath Yatra in the absence of devotees. The State government was asked to conduct COVID-19 tests on the servitors of the Shree Jagannath Temple and, those found negative could participate in the Rath Yatra. The Yatra was held on June 23.

Three chariots were towed by police personnel and servitors along the 3 km-long Grand Road. Chariots were parked in front of the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple in the afternoon. Another important ritual, Suna Besa, will be held on Thursday, for which deities will be attired in gold ornaments.