Baghel’s rabri counter to revri culture jibe

If welfare schemes can be dubbed revri, loan waivers for industrialists is dishing out rabri, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Shubhomoy Sikdar RAIPUR
September 03, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the ongoing debate on revri, i.e. distributing freebies for votes, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said loan waivers for industrialists was akin to dishing out “ rabri” to them.

“I want to ask when we give loan waivers to our farmers here, you call them revri but when loans amounting to ten trillion rupees are waived off for ten industrialists, that is rabri being served to them,” said the Chief Minister, referring to the popular Indian milk-based dessert.

Mr. Baghel was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district as the 31st district of the State. Listing out some of the welfare measures taken up by his Congress government, he questioned the logic of dubbing such measures as revri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we buy paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal or pay ₹7,000 every year to labourers, it is called revri,” he said, pointing out that other schemes offering subsidy on electricity bills or free education to children were also ridiculed as such.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there were some [State] governments indulging in revri culture to secure votes. Ever since then, representatives of several State governments ruled by parties other than Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party have criticised the statement on various forums, while some have even pointed out to the various subsidy programmes in BJP-ruled States.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Baghel himself has been vocal against any suggestions of cutting down on this purported revris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chhattisgarh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app