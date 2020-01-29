Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Badminton ace and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi. After meeting BJP president J.P. Nadda, a formal announcement of her joining the party was made in the presence of general secretary Arun Singh.
“Today, I am joining a party that performs well for the country. (Prime Minister) Modi Ji has done so much for sports in India with initiatives like ‘Khelo India’. Looking forward to work hard for the country and the people,” she said.
It is not immediately clear what role she will be getting in the party.
