‘Badly dressed’ girls look like Shurpanakha, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

April 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Indore

PTI

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. File photo | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Girls in "bad dresses" look like Shurpanakha of the Ramayana, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said.

A video of his remarks, made at a religious function organised here on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media.

“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs.... I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader said.

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body.....dress well, friends," he said.

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana.

