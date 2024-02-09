Backward Classes panel chief condemns Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, demands apology

February 09, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - New Delhi

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the OBC status of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, going on to call for him to apologise to the OBC community of the country.

“Crores of OBC people across India are seething with anger at the pathetic conduct of Shri Rahul Gandhi because of his mindless utterances against our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” a late night statement from the Office of the Chairperson of National Commission for Backward Classes said.

At a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Western Odisha earlier on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said, “Your Prime Minister was not born OBC and he was born in general caste. He was born in Teli caste in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party government had included his caste in OBC category in 2000. He keeps lying everywhere that he was born OBC.”

Calling the remarks “appalling”, the statement from the Chairperson’s office said, “Today, the Congress and Shri Rahul Gandhi are humiliating the suffering of crores of OBCs and trying to sow the seeds of division. I join the crores of my OBC sisters and brothers in condemning such petty politics and demand that an apology be tendered… something that he has clearly inherited from his ancestors.”

Mr. Ahir continued in the statement, “The notification to include ’Modh Ghanchi‘ in the OBC list was released by the Gujarat Government on 25th July 1994. Before that, after a survey in Gujarat, even the Mandal Commission had prepared a list of OBCs under index 91(A), which included the Modh-Ghanchi caste in it... It must be noted that when both of these decisions were taken, Shri Narendra Modi Ji held no legislative or executive position.”

“On the floor of the Parliament, Prime Minister Modi exposed the anti-reservation attitude of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The remarks of Shri Rajiv Gandhi on the floor of the Parliament opposing Mandal Commission are well known. The Congress under Smt. Sonia and Shri Rahul Gandhi did not even want to give constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. Modi Government has given constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes,” the statement continued.