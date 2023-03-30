Back to school: 22.7 lakh adults gained literacy and numeracy skills this year

March 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A grandmother and her granddaughter; women behind veils in rural Rajasthan; a bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh; elderly couples heading to school together: these are among the 22.7 lakh unlikely students from ten States and Union Territories who became qualified as literate adults this year, passing the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) for 2022-23. More than 40% of the successful candidates were from Madhya Pradesh alone.

While there is a renewed push for adult literacy under the newly floated Nav Bharat Saksharta Abhiyan or New India Literacy Programme, which is targeting one crore adults next year, it relies on volunteer-based teaching due to a lack of funds to hire qualified teachers to exclusively teach adults.

According to Education Ministry data, there are currently 15 to 20 crore illiterate people in India, who do not know how to read and write. After the Ministry’s previous Saksharta Abhiyan wrapped up in 2018, the subsequent Padhna Likhna Abhiyan struggled, taking a hit during the pandemic years, a senior Ministry official told The Hindu.

Volunteer-driven

The new NILP has been allocated ₹150 crore for 2022-23, of which nearly ₹80 crore was released to the States to kickstart the scheme. However, this budget does not include funds to hire teachers, meaning that the entire scheme is volunteer-driven. To bridge this gap, the Education Ministry encourages students and teachers to volunteer their time to teach adults. As an incentive for college students, a credit-based framework is being put in place with the help of the University Grants Commission.

NILP has targeted literacy for up to one crore adults in the coming academic year 2023-24. “Teaching one crore adults would require nearly 10 lakh teachers. Even if each teacher was paid a monthly salary of say ₹12,000, it would inflate costs to nearly ₹12,000 crore. Such a huge budget is not a feasible option, therefore we are encouraging volunteers to come forward and teach,” an Education Ministry source said.

Mobile app

Currently, local officials conduct door-to-door surveys to canvass illiterate adults willing to learn, offering learning spaces in nearby classrooms after regular school hours are over. The Ministry is now building a mobile app which will help willing adult learners to self register in the programme. “This will also encourage teaching volunteers to register and will patch them with candidates who are willing to learn,” an official said.

Adults learn differently from children, meaning that teaching styles and resources are adapted for them. “For adults, the learning has to be experiential, related to their professions. For instance, a farmer who grows rice and wheat can learn letters through observing food items and objects around his farm. Similarly, she can learn numbers by buying and selling goods in the market,” the official said.

Functional literacy

For adults, integrating life skills like reading a voter ID card, or a First Information Report at a police station or opening a Jan Dhan account in a bank are important. “In earlier schemes, it was enough to learn how to do a signature and write your name to be declared literate. NILP takes this a notch ahead. One should be able to read with comprehension, and have mathematical skills to be declared literate,” the official added.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has developed a curriculum of four books that adult learners have to master within 200 hours of teaching in order to be certified ‘literate.’

MP students lead

Out of the 22.7 lakh who appeared for the FLNAT this year, 9.25 lakh candidates were from Madhya Pradesh, with more women (5.91 lakh) sitting for the test as compared to men (3.34 lakh). “There was an inspiring incident in Jhabua, a tribal district of Madhya Pradesh where the maximum number of learners -- 58,470 -- appeared in the test. A bridegroom Neelesh Vasuniya from Nawapada village in the Thandla block of Jhabua district stopped his baraat (wedding procession) and appeared in the assessment test before sitting for his wedding ceremony,” the official recounted.

Rajasthan (5.48 lakh), Tamil Nadu (5.28 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (1.46 lakh) were other States from where candidates appeared in huge numbers. Learners in Ladakh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Punjab, Meghalaya and Chandigarh also participated in the exam.

Bridging the gap

NILP is also the first time that a government scheme covers the missing age group of 15 to 18 year old children, who are at risk of dropping out of school. The Right To Education covers children till 14 years and adult literacy programmes target persons over 18 years. “The focus is now on bringing children from 15 to 18 years back into the learning fold so the cycle of illiteracy can break,” officials said.