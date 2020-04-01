Baby out of quarantine in Srinagar

In a glimmer of hope, more than 230 locals, including a seven-month-old baby, were discharged from administrative quarantine centres in Kashmir on Wednesday after two weeks of compulsory isolation. Meanwhile, seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total figure to 62 in J&K.

Travelling with his wife and two children, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sundoo village in Kulgam, said he was frightened when he heard the announcement made on March 19 as their flight landed at the Srinagar airport.

“It was after eight months me and my family were returning home from Leh. It took us time to absorb the announcement made about our quarantine. I was not carrying enough clothes and blankets. I was worried about my seven-month-old son Zaid Mudasir and seven-year-old daughter. Thankfully, we had a comfortable stay. Our seven-month-old son became everyone’s favourite on our discharge day on Wednesday for being the youngest quarantined person,” Mr. Bhat told The Hindu.

“We ensured that the baby, for being the youngest in quarantine, is well fed and attended on time. ,” said Mir Manzoor, executive magistrate at Srinagar’s Silver Star Hotel, where 56 people travelling from Leh were quarantined since March 19. “ We have advised all these discharged families to spend two more weeks in home quarantine so that the chain is broken further. None of the quarantined persons have tested positive during their stay,” added Mr. Manzoor.

Meanwhile, an official said 236 people had been shifted from the administrative quarantine centres after successfully completing their 14-day period. An official said none of them showed any symptoms of COVID-19 during their stay. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, many people who are infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 show symptoms within two weeks and need to be put in isolation.

“These locals were kept in well-equipped hotels and government accommodations. They had come from COVID-19 affected parts of the country and overseas,” said additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar, M. Haneef Balkhi. “Today, special buses were provided to them to reach their districts,” he added.

Another batch of 370 people will complete their quarantine on Thursday.

Seven test positive

Meanwhile, seven more patients tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 62.

“Of 62 cases in J&K, 58 are active cases,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning). “While 58 of the active cases have been reported in Kashmir division, 10 are in Jammu. Around 17,041 people are under active surveillance,” he added.