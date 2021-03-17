National

Baby born aboard IndiGo flight

A baby girl was born mid-air aboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday.

The baby was delivered with the help of a doctor who was traveling on the flight as a passenger.

“Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable,” the airline said in a press statement.

Dr. Subhana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo’s Jaipur staff.

