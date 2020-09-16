Babri mosque demolition case: Court to pronounce verdict September 30

A special CBI court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on the Babri mosque demotion case on September 30.

All the accused, including senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti have been asked to be present in court.

The 16th century mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Special CBI court framed charges of criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya against Mr. Advani and several others, most of them linked to the Sangh Parivar, in 2017.

The Supreme Court had used its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 to restore the criminal conspiracy charges framed against Mr. Advani and others in 2017, overruling the Allahabad High Court judgment dropping the charges. In 2010, the Allahabad HC had upheld a special CBI court’s decision in 2001 to drop the conspiracy charges against Mr. Advani and others.