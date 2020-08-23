Babri Masjid demolition: Supreme Court gives court one month to deliver verdict

The Supreme Court has given a court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case against several accused persons, including prominent BJP leaders like L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, time till September 30 to complete the trial and deliver its verdict.
A three-judge Bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman allowed a request made by Special Judge S.K. Yadav for more time. The deadline was August 31.
The Bench noted that the trial was drawing to a close and a month more would be sufficient to complete the proceedings and deliver the judgment.
The BJP and the Sangh Parivar leaders are accused of criminal conspiracy which led to the demolition of the 16th century mosque by kar sevaks in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.
In 2017, the apex court had invoked the maxim — “Let justice be done though the heavens fall” — to flex its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 to bring the case to justice.
The apex court had transferred the Rae Bareilly case, languishing in a Magistrate court, to the CBI Court in Lucknow for a joint trial.
The Rae Bareilly case accuses the BJP and the Sangh Parivar leaders of delivering hate speeches.
The Lucknow case, investigated by the CBI, is against “lakhs of unknown kar sevaks” and deals with the actual act of demolition and violence. With the clubbing of the cases and revival of the conspiracy charge, the accused political leaders are being tried under a composite chargesheet filed by the CBI on October 5, 1993.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath