Babri masjid demolition case verdit: States told to strengthen security in communally sensitive districts

The govt. alerted that fringe elements on both sides might communalise the Babri demolition case verdict.

28 September 2020 22:39 IST

The Centre has alerted all States to strengthen security arrangements in communally hyper-sensitive and sensitive districts to prevent possible clashes post the judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court for CBI cases in Lucknow on September 30.

In an alert, the Union Government said that the judgment could have an impact on the law and order situation, as fringe elements on both sides might communalise the verdict. According to the alert, many Muslim organisations, unhappy with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case, were hoping that justice could still be done by convicting the accused in the demolition case. They might resort to protests if the verdict was not what they were hoping for, it said.

The alert claimed that while some radical groups were looking for an opportunity to revive the anti-CAA/NRC/NPR agitations in the country, Hindu organisations were hopeful that the accused in the demolition case would be acquitted. Since the situation was under strain in some States owing to communal issues, State governments should intensify security in sensitive districts and keep a close watch on provocative content in the social media, the Centre said.

3 new NIA branches

In a separate development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned three new branches of the National Investigation Agency, to be established in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Imphal (Manipur) and Ranchi (Jharkhand).