Babri Masjid demolition case | Special CBI court to pronounce verdict on September 30

The judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered by a Special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, almost 28 years after the Mughal-era structure in Ayodhya was razed to the ground. Special Judge S.K Yadav has directed all the 32 accused to appear in court. Among the accused are senior BJP leader L.K. Advani and his colleagues Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh. Mr. Singh was Chief Minister of U.P. when Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.
The Special CBI court framed charges of criminal conspiracy against Mr. Advani and several other accused in 2017.
Also read | The Hindu editorial on December 7, 1992 on Babri Masjid demolition
K.K. Mishra, one of the defence lawyers, said it was mandatory for the accused to be present in court in case they were convicted and needed to be taken into custody. “The law says they will have to be present when the judgment is pronounced,” he said when asked if senior accused like Mr. Advani and Mr. Joshi, who had recorded their statement via video conferencing, would be able to make it in person. “It needs to be discussed what arrangement the court will make for those who are unable to attend.”
“I can't comment at this moment who will come and who will not,” Mr. Mishra said.
All 32 accused told to appear in Special CBI court that day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath