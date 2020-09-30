National

Babri Masjid demolition case | CBI to consult legal department on challenging verdict: Counsel

The Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
PTI Lucknow 30 September 2020 23:22 IST
Updated: 30 September 2020 23:57 IST

Copy of the judgment will be sent to the headquarters, he says

The CBI will decide on filing an appeal against the special court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case after consulting the legal department, its counsel said on Wednesday.

“After a copy of the verdict is received, it will be sent to the CBI headquarters where it will be studied by the legal department and a decision on filing an appeal will be taken as per its suggestion,” CBI counsel Lalit Singh said. He was replying to a query in this .

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
Ayodhya
Read more...