Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video link

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. File

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

L.K. Advani is likely to record his statement on Friday.

A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S.K. Yadav through video conference.

Former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.

