Babri demolition case: L.K. Advani deposes before CBI court

Lucknow

24 July 2020 12:36 IST

The former Deputy Prime Minister’s statement was recorded through video conferencing.

A special CBI court on July 24 recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former Deputy Prime Minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S.K. Yadav.

On July 23, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.

