GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baba Siddique murder: suspect nabbed from Ludhiana; 15 arrested so far

Elsewhere, the investigators seized a pistol from the rented house of one of the arrested accused in Panvel area near Mumbai.

Updated - October 26, 2024 08:57 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Police arrested a person in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana in Punjab, on Friday (October 25, 2024)

Mumbai Police arrested a person in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana in Punjab, on Friday (October 25, 2024)

Mumbai Police on Friday (October 25, 2024) arrested a person in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana in Punjab.

Sujit Sushil Singh (32), a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai and the 15th person to be held in the high-profile case, was linked to absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar, one of the alleged masterminds of the killing, a crime branch official said.

Sender of threat message seeking ₹5 crore from Salman Khan now apologises

Elsewhere, the investigators seized a pistol from the rented house of one of the arrested accused in Panvel area near Mumbai.

“In the hierarchy of the conspirators, Mr. Sujit was above Nitin Sapre and Ram Kanoujia (both arrested),” the official said, adding that Mr. Sujit and Mr. Akhtar took instructions from above and passed them to Sapre and Kanoujia.

“Mr. Sujit, a resident of Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar, fled Mumbai a month before the crime which took place on October 12, and was staying with his relatives in Ludhiana,” the official said.

“Crime branch officials also traced his financial transactions with Mr. Kanoujia and Mr. Sapre,” the official said. “The money was given to the alleged shooters and others involved in the crime,” he added.

“The masterminds used different people to provide money to the members of different “modules” of shooters hired for the killing of the NCP leader,” the official said.

NIA announces ₹10 lakh bounty for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Meanwhile, a pistol and three bullets were recovered from Ram Kanoujia's rented house in Palaspe area of Panvel town in neighbouring Raigad district, the crime branch official said.

Mr. Kanoujia (43), arrested last week, was part of the group that allegedly provided firearms and logistical support to the shooters.

A court in Mumbai on Friday (October 25, 2024) extended till October 26 the police remand of nine accused persons.

While police sought the extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day.

Baba Siddique murder case: Police remand of four accused extended till October 25

The nine accused produced before the court were Gurnail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

As per police, Haryana resident Gurnail Singh and Uttar Pradesh native Kashyap along with wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam shot Siddique.

Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar too are wanted in the case. Mr. Shubham, who has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly hatched the murder conspiracy with the other wanted accused.

Published - October 26, 2024 08:56 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.