Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others sent to police custody till November 19

A court in Mumbai on Monday (November 11, 2024) remanded suspected main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case to police custody till November 19.

The Uttar Pradesh special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday (November 10, 2024) arrested the shooter, Shivkumar (20), and his four protectors from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal.

The crime branch produced the accused before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil.

The probe agency sought their custody for further probe into the matter, which the court allowed till November 19.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai. He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Police have so far arrested 23 accused in connection with the murder.

Police on Sunday said that Shivkumar Gautam was a resident of Gandara village in Kaiserganj police station area of Bahraich district.

He had gone to Maharashtra to work as a labourer a few years ago, and in April this year, he had called his neighbour accused Dharmaraj Kashyap to work with him.

Shivkumar's father, Balkrishna, is a mason and works as a daily wager.

