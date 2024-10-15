ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Siddique murder case: One more person arrested

Updated - October 15, 2024 02:57 pm IST - Mumbai

The accused has been identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23), hailing from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

PTI

The spot where the NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed in Bandra East. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, officials said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Under police scanner for Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi faces over two dozen criminal cases

Balakram was working as a scrap dealer in Maharashtra's Pune, he said, adding the accused was also part of the conspiracy to kill Siddique.

He was nabbed from Bahraich, the official said.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with Siddique's killing.

Baba Siddique's killing: Suspect Mohd Yasin Akhtar faces nine criminal cases, says Punjab Police

Police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

Another suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who hails from Bahraich, is on the run.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to police.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / police

