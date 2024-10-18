Baba Siddique murder case: Five more arrested after raids in Panvel, Raigad; arrests rise to nine

Five more persons were arrrested on Friday (October 18, 2024) in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to nine, a Mumbai police official said.

Based on specific information, raids were carried out by the Crime Branch in Panvel and Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, leading to the arrest of these five persons for conspiracy related to the crime and its execution, he said.

The names of arrested persons are Nitin Sapre (32) from Dombivli; Ram Kanojia (44) fropm Ambernath; Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (43) from Panvel; Pradeep thombre (37) from Ambernath and Chetan Pardhi (27) from Ambernath.

The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the official added.

"The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," he added.

Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Congress-turned-NCP leader died some time later in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

The four persons arrested earlier include two alleged shooters who were overpowered by police and passersby at the spot itself.

